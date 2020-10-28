The owner of all the Andres locations in BC was in Cranbrook and Castlegar yesterday with a team of experts briefing staff in the Kootenay locations about all the new products and technology. Vista radio caught up with him in the midst of a jam packed business agenda. Andres last trip to Cranbrook was last September when they made the move from Kootenay Street to the former Franks Restaurant location on the strip. (Raw audio and full interview below) Andres Home is in Kelowna. He took over the family business back in the early 80’s working in a TV repair shop for his Dad on Springfield Avenue. His fathers name was Andre as. Brother’s Rene and Maurice are all active members of the community in Kelowna.