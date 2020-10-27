Several vacancies are open and available to the public wanting to join Cranbrook’s various advisory committees over the next year.

Any citizen of Cranbrook can volunteer and become a standing member of the committees which helps advise and provide additional information to City Council before they vote on specific policy decisions.

There are openings on numerous 2021 advisory committees:

Advisory Planning Commission The Advisory Planning Commission advises City Council on matters respecting land use, community planning or proposed bylaws and permits. Three positions are available.

Board of Variance The Board of Variance is an independent body formed pursuant to the provisions of Section 899 of the Local Government Act. The Board considers requests for minor variances to the City of Cranbrook’s Zoning Bylaw regarding the siting, size, and dimensions of buildings. The Board considers whether compliance with zoning regulations would create undue hardship resulting from aspects of the site as opposed to those which are personal to, or generated by, the property owner. Two positions are available.

Cranbrook Public Library Board Members of the Library Board form a corporation with the powers and duties given under the Library Act. Board Applicant Process and Information Package are available here. Three positions are available.

Heritage Committee The Heritage Committee provides advice to City Council on matters relating to heritage, and to review and make recommendations regarding the nominations for the Heritage Register. One position is available.

Key City Theatre Society The City of Cranbrook appoints two of the nine directors of the Key City Theatre Society. City appointed directors will be expected to provide regular reports to Cranbrook City Council on the operations of the Key City Theatre Society. One position is available.



The City of Cranbrook said any interested volunteers can apply to Kelly Thorsteinson by emailing thorsteinson@cranbrook.ca or filling out a completed application form from City Hall. The deadline to apply is Friday, November 20th at 4:00 pm.

Terms of reference and volunteer application forms are also available on the City’s website.