The cocaine and meth seized in Idaho on Friday, October 23, 2020 after two suspects fled into Canada near Creston. (Supplied by U.S. Border Patrol)

Five duffel bags of narcotics were seized south of the federal border on Friday near Creston, valued at $2.16-million by U.S. Border Patrol.

“Cocaine and meth Border Patrol agents in Idaho seized cocaine and meth that was abandoned by smugglers as they fled to Canada,” said U.S. Border Patrol.

According to the agents, they were tipped off about suspicious activity near the Canadian border along a remote forest service road. One of the agents responded to locate two people who were “concealing themselves” from the agent.

“As the agent approached the individuals, they fled into Canada. The agent located the duffel bags near the location where the individuals were hiding.”

The U.S. Border Patrol said the bags contained 84 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.2-million, and 198 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $960,000.

Both individuals were arrested by RCMP as they fled into Canada and are being held in custody as the investigation unfolds.

The Idaho State Police were provided with a description of the suspect’s vehicle by U.S. Border Patrol, a dark coloured Range Rover that was leaving the area of the altercation with authorities. The vehicle was later located along Highway 95 and the driver was taken into custody in connection to the incident.

RCMP is collaborating with the U.S. Border Patrol on the two individuals that fled into Canada, while authorities south of the border are collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on pending charges for the person arrested in the United States.

“Cocaine and methamphetamine are ravaging our communities,” said David BeMiller, Acting Chief Patrol Agent. “Border Patrol agents are committed to preventing dangerous drugs and associated crime from destroying families and communities on both sides of the border.”