News Kimberley burns slash piles in Nature Park Ryley McCormack, staff October 27, 2020 Burning slash pile. (Supplied by the City of Kimberley) As contractors with the City of Kimberley work to clear out slash piles in the Nature Park area, low-laying smoke may be seen in the community for the next few weeks. The City said the burns will be taking place periodically over the coming weeks, as conditions allow. The burns are part of Kimberley's long-term wildfire hazard reduction program, which will lower the risk to the community if a wildfire were to happen.