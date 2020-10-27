While visiting a residence to follow up on outstanding warrants, Columbia Valley RCMP arrested the wanted man after witnessing him assaulting another person when they arrived.

RCMP said officers went to the Kananuk Road home in Windermere around 5 p.m. last Wednesday and quickly arrested the man for assault and his other warrants.

While the man was being apprehended, another man was trying to interfere with police efforts. He was arrested for obstruction at the scene.

Police said the man who was arrested for obstruction was held in a cell until sober and released the following morning.

Meanwhile, the man who was apprehended for assault and his other warrants was brought before a judge and released on conditions to attend court at a later date.