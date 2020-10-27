My Community Now Northern Lights Wildlife Wolf Centre, ( Golden highlights included ) SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff October 27, 2020 Northern-Lights-Wildlife-Wolf-Centre (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com) Jaqueline pictured below was the presenter while we were on site. Parts of her presentation are below ( 2nd audio cut) and Shelly Black who started the Centre talks about the upcoming fall and winter season and how visitors numbers have been throughout 2020. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/WOLFS-Shelly-Black.mp3 https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/WOLK-TALK.mp3