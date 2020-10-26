The Cranbrook Aquatic Centre at Western Financial Place. (Supplied by City of Cranbrook)

Ahead of its planned reopening on November 2nd, Western Financial Place has published the rules and schedule for the Aquatic Centre and walking track.

Guests are asked to book times in advance, which will be available in 45-minute blocks throughout the week, with a limit of three visits per week for the pool.

As well, the City of Cranbrook said swimmers will be asked to come with their swimwear underneath their street clothes along with a pair of indoor deck shoes to change into once inside, as the changerooms will only be available after your swim. Meanwhile, walkers must have a separate pair of indoor walking shoes to wear inside the facility.

Upon entering the facility, guests will be required to wear a face mask in public spaces, and submit to COVID-19 screening whether they intend to use the pool or walking concourse. Swimmers must use the back entrance, while walkers must enter through the front of the building.

In the pool area, guests will be required to follow all instructions given by lifeguard staff and shower on the pool deck before entering the pool itself.

In the changeroom, guests will be assigned a change room after their swim, with a 15-minute time limit inside. Lockers will not be available, however.

Users of the walking track will not be allowed to run or walk the stairs for the time being and must follow physical distancing guidelines.

Cranbrook said a number of areas and services within the facility will be unavailable until further notice, including the hot tub, sauna, lost and found, walking track washrooms and water fountains. As well, loaning of goggles or towels will not be permitted.

Walkers may arrive up to 10 minutes before their scheduled walking times, while check-in for swimmers starts 15 minutes before the scheduled time slot.

Guests may book their times online or over the phone by calling 250-489-0220 or 250-489-0221.

