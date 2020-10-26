The Kimberley Dynamiters and Creston Valley Thunder Cats in pre-season action Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Kimberley Civic Centre. (Supplied by Kimberley Dynamiters, Twitter)

Four KIJHL games were set to hit the ice this past weekend, although only three went forward.

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats were slated to host the Fernie Ghostriders on Friday, but the closure of Highway 3 near Moyie due to a vehicle collision forced the game to be postponed.

The Kimberley Dynamiters played back-to-back games at the Civic Centre, hosting the Rockies and Thunder Cats.

Kimberley hosted Columbia Valley on Friday, as the Dynamiters skated to a 3-o shutout win. Keegan McDowell (1G, 1A), Matthew Saretsky (1G, 1A), and Blake Anderson (1G) all scored in the exhibition contest while Nate Hoffman got the shutout for Kimberley.

The following night, the Dynamiters were right back at it to host the Creston Valley Thunder Cats at the Civic Centre. Both teams would skate to a 3-3 draw on Saturday. Sam Chitttenden, Keegan McDowell, and Ty Smith all found the back for the net for Kimberley in the tie.

The final exhibition game of the weekend saw the Columbia Valley Rockies host the Fernie Ghostriders at Invermere’s Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena. Following their 3-0 loss to Kimberley on Friday, the Rockies bounced back with a 5-1 win at home over the Ghostriders. Erik Lloyd led the Rockies with a pair of goals while Colby Phillips, Jonah Fournier, and Adam Berthiaume also scored for Columbia Valley in the win.

All teams will be back in action this Friday, while the Rockies and Thunder Cats will battle Tuesday afternoon in Invermere at 12:30 pm.