Early polls call for Liberal incumbent Doug Clovechok to retain his seat in Columbia River-Revelstoke. However, he has yet to declare a formal victory.

Clovechok said he is happy about the results so far, and he expressed gratitude to his family, campaign staff and voters.

“The constituents that have supported me and given me their trust, I can’t thank you enough. To the people that didn’t vote for me, I’m still your MLA as I was before, and I look forward to serving all people in the riding,” said Clovechok.

Clovechok holds a 49% lead, ahead of the NDP’s Nicole Cherlet with 38%, and Green Party candidate Samson Boyer with 13%.

Despite the lead, Clovechok said he is not yet ready to declare victory.

“There’s still thousands and thousands of ballots to be counted, so we don’t know what the next government is going to look like,” said Clovechok. “We’re going to wait and see where we are with all of that in the next couple of weeks, but it’s time to get back to work; roll up the sleeves and start serving my constituents again.”