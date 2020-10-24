The 2020 Sam Steele Sweetheart Youth Ambassador Pageant was held Friday, October 23rd in front of a small audience of 50 people at the Dwelling Place. (Jason Caven, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Sweetheart of Sam Steele Youth Ambassador candidates had a more unique year than any other, but they still were able to come together on Friday to complete the annual program.

“We find ourselves in a challenging position as many of our revenue-generating events have been cancelled causing a loss of income to the society,” said the Sam Steele Sweetheart Committee. “In addition, our candidates have exhausted all efforts and resources in the sale of their ballots.”

The sale of the ballots helps fund the program and the loss of revenue directly affected the 2020 program.

Regardless, the society proceeded on Friday to conclude this year’s program and crown both the Sweetheart and Princess of Sam Steele at a small ceremony at the Dwelling Place. In front of a small audience of just 50 people, that included each candidate’s families and sponsors, Mia Miles was crowned the Sweetheart of Sam Steele while Madeline Gauthier was named Princess.

Outgoing Youth Ambassadors Faith McWhirter and Sheila Martine passed their crowns to the new 2020/21 ambassador team. Naomi Hall won the Public Speaking Award, Mia Miles won the Talent Award and a $250 scholarship, while Madeline Gauthier received the $500 Community Awareness Scholarship and the Support a Sweetheart gift. Lastly, Jason Tischauer won the Support a Sweetheart prize.

“We had such an outstanding group of young women in the program this year, and their experience was profoundly impacted by the pandemic,” said Karin Penner, Sweetheart Program Coordinator. “We felt it was important to create a more formal opportunity for them to continue to be involved and gain new experience through the program in these unique times.”

The Sam Steele Sweetheart Committee said a recording of the event will soon made available to the public.

Beginning in January, the program was halted by the pandemic, and for the first time in the 55-year history of the Sam Steele Sweethearts, the self-development and leadership training had to done digitally.

“We would like to thank everyone who stepped up to support our candidates and the program this year as we navigated through uncharted territory. It was wonderful to be able to honour each of our candidates last night and we are excited for the year ahead as Cranbrook will be so well represented by these outstanding young women,” said Penner.

According to Penner, the next Sam Steele Sweetheart Pageant won’t be held until 2022. The Sam Steele Sweetheart Committee is collecting any donations for the program to help offset the loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone that may be interested can email contact Karin Penner at karinpenner82@gmail.com.

“We need your help, please support our program by making a donation to Support a Sweetheart,” said the committee. “From the bottom of our ‘Sweethearts’ we thank you for your support.”

2020 Sam Steele Sweetheart Youth Ambassador Candidates