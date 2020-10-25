Below are the 2020 preliminary election results for both the British Columbia Legislature and local East Kootenay, West Kootenay, and Kootenay Boundary ridings.

British Columbia

BC NDP – John Horgan Total – 53 Elected – 50 Leading – 5 Legislature Gained – 14 Lost – 0 Votes Total – 497,298 Share – 44.63%

BC Liberal Party – Andrew Wilkinson Total – 29 Elected – 25 Leading – 4 Legislature Gained – 0 Lost – 14 Votes Total – 395,933 Share – 35.57%

BC Green Party – Sonia Furstenau Total – 3 Elected – 3 Leading – 0 Legislature Gained – 1 Lost – 1 Votes Total – 171,621 Share – 15.42%



* 44 seats needed for a majority

Kootenay East

Tom Shypitka – BC Liberal Party 8,212 59.65%

Wayne Stetski – BC NDP 4,152 30.16%

Kerri Wall – BC Green Party 1,403 10.19%



Total Votes: 13,767

Polls reporting: 85/86

Columbia River-Revelstoke

Samson Boyer – BC Green Party 1,546 13.03%

Nicole Cherlet – BC NDP 4,551 38.35%

Doug Clovechok – BC Liberal Party 5,770 48.62%



Total Votes: 11,867

Polls reporting: 76/77

Nelson-Creston

Brittny Anderson – BC NDP 4,947 39.86%

Nicole Charlwood – BC Green Party 4,211 33.93%

Tanya Finley – BC Liberal Party 2,958 23.83%

Terry Tiessen – Libertarian 296 2.38%



Total Votes: 12,412

Polls reporting: 67/77

Kootenay West

Glen Byle – Conservative 339 9.96%

Katrine Conroy – BC NDP 1,979 58.15%

Andrew Duncan – BC Green Party 661 19.42%

Corbin Kelley – BC Liberal Party 332 9.76%

Fletcher Quince – Independent 32 0.94%

Ed Varney – Independent 60 1.76%



Total Votes: 3,403

Polls reporting: 23/87

Boundary Similkameen

Arlyn Greig – Wexit BC 407 2.60%

Roly Russell – BC NDP 7,529 48.04%

Darryl Seres – Conservative 1,963 12.53%

Petra Veintimilla – BC Liberal Party 5,773 36.84%



Total Votes: 15,672

Polls reporting: 92/98

MORE: Preliminary Voting Results (Elections BC)