Bradley Jones, staff October 24, 2020 Elections BC Voting Place (Bradley Jones, MyEastKooteanyNow.com staff) Below are the 2020 preliminary election results for both the British Columbia Legislature and local East Kootenay, West Kootenay, and Kootenay Boundary ridings. British Columbia BC NDP – John Horgan Total – 53 Elected – 50 Leading – 5 Legislature Gained – 14 Lost – 0 Votes Total – 497,298 Share – 44.63% BC Liberal Party – Andrew Wilkinson Total – 29 Elected – 25 Leading – 4 Legislature Gained – 0 Lost – 14 Votes Total – 395,933 Share – 35.57% BC Green Party – Sonia Furstenau Total – 3 Elected – 3 Leading – 0 Legislature Gained – 1 Lost – 1 Votes Total – 171,621 Share – 15.42% * 44 seats needed for a majority Kootenay East Tom Shypitka – BC Liberal Party 8,212 59.65% Wayne Stetski – BC NDP 4,152 30.16% Kerri Wall – BC Green Party 1,403 10.19% Total Votes: 13,767 Polls reporting: 85/86 Columbia River-Revelstoke Samson Boyer – BC Green Party 1,546 13.03% Nicole Cherlet – BC NDP 4,551 38.35% Doug Clovechok – BC Liberal Party 5,770 48.62% Total Votes: 11,867 Polls reporting: 76/77 Nelson-Creston Brittny Anderson – BC NDP 4,947 39.86% Nicole Charlwood – BC Green Party 4,211 33.93% Tanya Finley – BC Liberal Party 2,958 23.83% Terry Tiessen – Libertarian 296 2.38% Total Votes: 12,412 Polls reporting: 67/77 Kootenay West Glen Byle – Conservative 339 9.96% Katrine Conroy – BC NDP 1,979 58.15% Andrew Duncan – BC Green Party 661 19.42% Corbin Kelley – BC Liberal Party 332 9.76% Fletcher Quince – Independent 32 0.94% Ed Varney – Independent 60 1.76% Total Votes: 3,403 Polls reporting: 23/87 Boundary Similkameen Arlyn Greig – Wexit BC 407 2.60% Roly Russell – BC NDP 7,529 48.04% Darryl Seres – Conservative 1,963 12.53% Petra Veintimilla – BC Liberal Party 5,773 36.84% Total Votes: 15,672 Polls reporting: 92/98