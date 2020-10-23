Saturday is election day in B.C. as voters head to the polls to elect their local MLAs and the next provincial government.

Polling stations open at 9:00 am (MT) and close at 9:00 pm (MT) in both Kootenay East and Columbia River-Revelstoke.

Every registered voter should have received a Where to Vote card in the mail, notifying people where they can vote on Saturday. If you have not registered to vote, you can either visit the district electoral office in your riding or stop by any voting station.

“Normally it is faster to vote at your assigned voting place, but you can vote at another voting place if it is more convenient to you,” said Elections BC.

Those wanting to vote can cast a ballot at any general voting location between 9:00 am and 9:00 pm (MT). Residents can also vote at the district electoral offices from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm (MT).

All completed vote-by-mail packages that were not put in the mail by last Saturday, October 17th can be dropped off at any location during general voting hours. Those that may have sent their vote-by-mail packages in the mail after that time should be extra cautious and still vote on Saturday. According to Elections BC, all mail-in ballots are scrutinized, so if the package did arrive on time and still cast a ballot, you are guaranteeing your vote is counted on election night.

“All vote-by-mail packages are screened for compliance with the Election Act before being accepted for counting.”

In order to vote, residents must bring a valid piece of identification that shows a name and home address. Voters should also bring their Where to Vote card to expedite the voting process. If voters wish, Elections BC said they can bring their own pen or pencil to mark their ballot, as well as a mask.

“We encourage voters to wear a mask when they vote to protect others. You will not be asked to remove your mask to vote.”

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, Elections BC has also implemented the following protocols at all voting locations:

Physical distancing

Capacity limits

Protective barriers

Hand sanitizing stations

Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)

Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces

Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

MORE: Voting Safety and COVID-19 (Elections BC)

MORE: Safe Voting Places Plan (Elections BC)

Below is a list of all general voting locations in Kootenay East and Columbia River-Revelstoke, as well as each riding’s district electoral office:

Kootenay East

Baynes Lake Baynes Lake Community Club – 468 Jaffray-Baynes Lake Road

Cranbrook Days Inn Conference Ballroom – 600 Cranbrook Street N Fraternal Order of the Eagles Hall – 715 Kootenay Street N Heritage Inn – 803 Cranbrook Street N Kootenay East DEO – C-520 Slater Road NW Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort – 209 Van Horne Street S

Elkford Elkford Community Conference Centre (DBL Meeting Room) – 750 Fording Drive

Elko Elko Community Hall – 5445 Bate Avenue

Fernie Fernie Community Centre – 901 6th Avenue

Fort Steele Fort Steele Visitor Centre (The Gate House) – 9851 Highway 93/95

Grasmere Grasmere Pioneer Hall – 5880 Grasmere-Dorr Rd

Hosmer Hosmer Community Centre – 7431 6th Avenue

Jaffray Sand Creek Senior’s Centre – 7205 Rosen Lake Road

Moyie Moyie Community Hall – 9322 Tavistock Road

Sparwood Sparwood Recreation Centre (Curling Club) – 367 Pine Avenue Sparwood Senior’s Centre – 101 4th Avenue

St. Eugene Mission Aqamnik Elementary School – 7500 Mission Road

Wardner Wardner Community Association – 6211 Cartwright Street



Columbia River-Revelstoke

Brisco Brisco Community Hall – 4930 Dorney Road

Canal Flats Canal Flats Civic Centre – 8911 Dunn Street

Edgewater Edgewater Legion Hall – 4858 Cordillera Avenue

Fairmont Hot Springs Fairmont and District Lions Club – 5003 Hot Springs Road

Field Field Community Centre – 315 Stephen Avenue

Golden Golden Civic Centre – 806 10th Street S

Invermere Columbia Valley Centre – 646 4th Street

Kimberley Bootleg Gap Golf Course Clubhouse – 400 315th Avenue Kimberley Centennial Hall – 100 4th Avenue

Nicholson Nicholson Fire Hall – 801 Highway 95

Radium Hot Springs Columbia River-Revelstoke DEO – 7585 West Main Street Radium Hot Springs Centre – 4863 Stanley Street

Revelstoke Revelstoke Community Centre – 600 Campbell Avenue

Windermere Windermere Community Hall – 4726 North Street

Wasa Wasa Community Church – 6734 Highway 93/95



MORE: Where to Vote (Elections BC)