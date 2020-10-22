An overhead map showing the section of road that will be closed for construction over the weekend. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

A section of Jimsmith Lake Road in Cranbrook will be closed, as crews with CP Rail will be replacing the railway crossing starting on Friday.

The City of Cranbrook said construction will be ongoing until Sunday.

The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a detour via Cobham Avenue in place while workers are on the site.