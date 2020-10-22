Invermere's Athalmer Neighbourhood on the Lake Windermere Resort Lands purchased by the District of Invermere in April 2019. (Supplied by District of Invermere)

Invermere residents are invited to attend an open house on November 3rd to discuss future redevelopment of the former Lake Windermere Resort Lands and Lake Windermere Waterfront.

The District of Invermere said the event will focus on sharing a revised concept plan for the Athalmer Neighbourhood Plan based on Council and community consultations.

Guests will also be able to take part in a self-guided tour with supporting materials.

Invermere said the event will be outside, so attendees are advised to dress according to the weather. As well, the event will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines with a limit of 50 guests.

The open house will take place on Tuesday, November 3rd at the Lake Windermere Public and Resort Lands between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Residents are asked to RSVP by calling 250-342-9281 extension 1232 or sending an email to events@invermere.net for a 45-minute time slot to ensure capacity is not exceeded.

Those unable to attend in person will be able to access all of the information regarding the Athalmer Neighbourhood Plan along with an accompanying survey online after November 3rd.

More: Athalmer Neighbourhood Plan (District of Invermere)