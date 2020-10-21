News Breaking: Canadians avoid snap federal election SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, staff October 21, 2020 Parliament Hill (Vista Stock Photo) Canadians have narrowly avoided a trip to the polls. It comes after the federal Liberals survived a confidence vote this afternoon with the support of Green and NDP MPs. The 180-146 vote saw a motion by the Conservatives to create a new committee to probe alleged Liberal corruption in the WE scandal defeated. The Liberals had declared the vote a matter of confidence and if successful it could have triggered an election.