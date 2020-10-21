A 40-year-old Invermere man was killed while on a skiing trip in the backcountry of Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary.

Alpine Helicopters and Kananaskis Public Safety responded to the incident near Robertson Glacier around 2:30 p.m.

Kananaskis Public Safety said the man suffered severe trauma after he fell into a rocky area when his skis bottomed out, due to shallow snow coverage. As well, the man was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Skiers are warned that current conditions with shallow snow coverage and the possibility of avalanches on steep terrain can be dangerous.

“10-30 cm of snow currently exists at treeline and this does not cover the rocks or any of the ground debris. If you do fall in these areas you will likely get hurt,” said Kananaskis Public Safety. “Alpine terrain was getting affected by winds so we suspect slab development to be ongoing in these areas. “