A Drive BC camera showing Highway 3 about 10 kilometres south of Fernie as of 10:48 am on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (Supplied by Drive BC)

UPDATE (4:19 p.m.):

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 3 near the Elko rock cuts and at the Yahk Bridge have both been cleared and traffic is flowing in both lanes once again.

UPDATE (12:03 pm):

Drive BC confirmed Highway 3 is also single-lane alternating now near the Elko rock cuts due to a collision. As reported earlier, a witness said the collision involved a pair of semi-trucks.

Highway 3 is single-lane alternating at the Yahk Bridge due to another collision Wednesday morning as well.

UPDATE (11:40 am):

Eastbound Highway 3 is now single-lane alternating at the Yahk Bridge, according to Drive BC. Traffic control is in place.

ORIGINAL STORY (11:00 am):

According to reports and witnesses, slippery and wet road conditions have resulted in several collisions on Highway 3 Wednesday morning.

A caller to MyEastKootenayNow.com said two semi-trucks had slid into the rock cuts near Elko around 10:30 am. The caller said one semi-truck was following the other and both are now into the rock cuts. According to the witness, only one lane of traffic is currently blocked by the collision. At this time, emergency responders and traffic control have not yet arrived on the scene but are en route.

Drive BC will be updated if there are any major delays as a result of the incidents.

Meanwhile, a collision was reported in Yahk around 10:00 am over the bridge on Highway 3/95. Traffic does not appear to be severely affected by the collision at this time, but emergency responders are reportedly on scene.

As well, a single-vehicle collision was reported by witnesses on Highway 43. The truck is still in the ditch but traffic is not affected.

The Rocky Mountain District for the B.C. Ministry of Transportation was contacted for comment on any potential road closures and further details but no one was readily available to comment.