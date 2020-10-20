A pair of trucks used by Mainroad (Ryley McCormack, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Mainroad East Kootenay is predicting snowfall of varying intensity across the region starting on Tuesday evening, continuing into Wednesday.

According to Mainroad, the intensity of the snow will depend on the area, with forecasts varying from isolated flurries to snow showers.

The weather event is expected to continue overnight on Tuesday and continue until Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Mainroad said its contractors will be out preparing the roadways ahead of any rain, snow, or flurries the region may see overnight.

“We will be proactively treating major routes with anti-icing chemicals ahead of the event arriving, where conditions allow. Our crews will continue applying salt and/or winter abrasive, and performing snow removal operations, where necessary,” said Mainroad.

Drivers are asked to use caution on the roadways and prepare for delays caused by the weather.