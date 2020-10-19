A recall has been issued by Health Canada for a counterfeit version of hand sanitizers they have recently approved.

The agency discovered a counterfeit version of the Daily Shield hand sanitizer for sale at a Dollarama store in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Health Canada said it may have been sold at stores across Canada.

According to the agency, they worked with the company behind the authorized product, to make sure the counterfeit version was not one of theirs. It said the counterfeit version of Daily Shield hand sanitizer is made with an unknown formulation that may not be effective at killing bacteria and viruses.

Health Canada said they have instructed the distributor to recall the product.

MORE: Counterfeit Daily Shield Hand Sanitizer (Health Canada)