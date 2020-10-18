The old Kootenay Springs Water Co. on fire on Saturday, October 17, 2020 along Cranbrook's 6th Street North. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services)

Emergency responders are on scene at Cranbrook’s 6th Street North, as they battle a fire at the old Kootenay Springs Water building.

Firefighters and police are on scene and getting control of the flames.

At this time, because the fire is an active emergency incident, there are limited details.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time, and no determined cause of the fire.

Motorists should avoid the area while emergency responders remain on scene.