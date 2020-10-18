Emergency responders are on scene at Cranbrook’s 6th Street North, as they battle a fire at the old Kootenay Springs Water building.

Firefighters and police are on scene and getting control of the flames.

At this time, because the fire is an active emergency incident, there are limited details.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time, and no determined cause of the fire.

Motorists should avoid the area while emergency responders remain on scene.

The fire at the old Kootenay Springs Water building on Cranbrook’s 6th Street North on Saturday, October 17, 2020. (Derek Kortschaga, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

