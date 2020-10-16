Kimberley firefighters are on scene in Townsite responding to a natural gas leak in the neighbourhood Friday afternoon.

“Residents may notice a natural gas odour in the air but are not required to evacuate,” said the City of Kimberley.

The leak is reportedly in the 400 block area of 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue.

The City said firefighters and other crews will need some hours to fully fix the leak.

Firefighters will remain on-scene until the situation is completely cleared up. There is no immediate danger to the public.