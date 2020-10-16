Environment Canada has issued the second Snowfall Warning of the week for both Yoho and Kootenay National Park as 15 to 20 centimetres is expected to fall Thursday evening and Friday.

According to the weather forecaster, a low-pressure system from the Pacific will bring the snow to the Rockies region starting Thursday evening.

“Snow will change to rain in the Kinbasket region near noon on Friday, whilst snow will continue over higher elevations of Yoho National Park through the day,” said Environment Canada. “The snow will taper off late Friday evening in Yoho National Park.”

A Snowfall Warning has also been issued Thursday for the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Roger Pass.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” said Environment Canada. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”