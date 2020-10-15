Elk Valley RCMP has charged a man with mischief for a string of incidents along Highway 3 last week.

RCMP said they received several calls about an “angry male” in Fernie that was walking along Highway 3 and “flipping off” drivers as they drove past.

Following their investigation into the reports, police determined the man had raised more than just his middle finger.

“It was later determined the same suspect caused damage to a local hotel and damaged a parked vehicle,” said Elk Valley RCMP. “More alert RCMP employees noticed the suspect in Sparwood and directed the investigating officer to his location which resulted in his arrest.”

The incidents allegedly occurred last Tuesday, October 6th.

The man is now facing charges of mischief and is slated to appear in court in Fernie at a later date.