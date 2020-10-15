Tom Shypitka (left), Wayne Stetski (middle), and Kerri Wall (right), all representing the respective BC Liberals, BC NDP, and BC Greens, are running to be the next MLA for Kootenay East in the 2020 B.C. Election. (Supplied by BC Liberals, Wayne Stetski, and BC Greens)

The Fernie, Sparwood and Elkford Chambers of Commerce are hosting a virtual Elk Valley Provincial Candidate Forum Thursday evening for Kootenay East.

All three candidates have confirmed their attendance at the forum, which includes incumbent Tom Shypitka (BC Liberals), Wayne Stetski (BC NDP), and Kerri Wall (BC Greens).

The Elk Valley Provincial Candidate Forum will be held as a Zoom webinar starting at 7:00 pm, although it will also be live-streamed on the Fernie Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

“The candidate forum will be moderated by Thomas Skelton who is the Vice Principal of Rocky Mountain Elementary School in Elkford,” said the Fernie Chamber of Commerce. “Youth representatives from Rocky Mountain Elementary will also participate in the event by introducing each candidate.”

Each candidate will be given a two-minute opening speech, followed by a series of questions from the moderator. Every candidate will have two minutes to respond to their question, while a 60-second rebuttal will be given to other candidates as approved by the moderators. Following the question and answer period, Shypitka, Stetski, and Wall will have two minutes to close out the forum.

The forum is expected to last an hour and a half.