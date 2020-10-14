The scene of the CP Rail train derailment near Edgewater which occured Saturday, October 10, 2020. (Supplied by Emergency Management B.C.)

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, CP Rail had 17 train cars derail near Edgewater, two of which fully flipped over, spilling coal into the Columbia River.

According to Emergency Management BC, an unknown quantity of coal entered the Columbia River as a result of the incident. The derailment reportedly occurred around 10:45 pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

“Environmental contractors have been retained to undertake water sampling upstream and downstream of the impact site and to assist in mitigation measures of the incident site, including silt fencing and containment boom,” said Emergency Management B.C.. “Salvage and cleanup operations are ongoing.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR), the Interior Health Authority, the First Nations Health Authority, and the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy are all involved in the incident.

Emergency Management B.C. said Environmental Emergency Response Officer (EERO) is continuing to work closely with partners on the incident and as they continue to monitor the scene.

As per response guidelines, CP Rail is legally required to clean-up or manage the clean-up of the spill.

Further updates will be provided by Emergency Management B.C. as information becomes available and as the investigation into the incident continues.