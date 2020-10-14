Advance voting is officially open for the 2020 B.C. Election on Thursday, as voters can cast early ballots until Wednesday, October 21st.

Anyone looking to vote ahead of the election on Saturday, October 24th can do so starting Thursday.

“The advance voting period is seven days this election, up from six in the last provincial election in 2017,” said Elections BC. “An extra day has been added to give voters more opportunities to vote, and to help reduce numbers in voting places as a pandemic response measure.”

Some advance voting locations may not be open for the full seven days, and voters are encouraged to check their voting card so they know when and where to vote. All advance voting locations will be open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on their respective days.

Elections BC said there are a number of ways to find nearby voting locations and the knowing the dates they are open:

Check Where to Vote card Elections BC began mailing Where to Vote cards to registered voters last week

Visit the Elections BC website wheretovote.elections.bc.ca

Call Elections BC 1-800-661-8683



Heading into the provincial elections, Elections BC said providing safe in-person voting opportunities has been a key focus.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Elections BC has worked with the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and WorkSafeBC to develop safe voting plans.”

Anyone voting in-person will notice the following protective measures at their voting station:

Physical distancing

Voting place capacity limits

Election officials wearing personal protective equipment including face masks and visors

Protective barriers at voting stations

Hand sanitizing stations at the entry and exit of voting places

Frequent cleaning of voting booths and high-touch surfaces

Election officials trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic safety protocols

Elections BC said anyone that may have further questions about where, when, or how to vote can contact Elections BC directly at 1-800-661-8683.

MORE: How to vote safely during COVID-19 (Elections BC)

MORE: Required identification to vote (Elections BC)

MORE: Services for at-risk voters or voters with disabilities (Elections BC)