Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Kimberley RCMP received several reports in the community of damaged election signs.

“The signs appear to be purposefully damaged or pulled out of the ground,” said Sgt. Chris Newel.

Kimberley RCMP said that depending on the circumstances a person could face potential criminal charges, such as mischief if they are identified as being responsible for causing damage to any election sign related to the 2020 B.C. Election.

“If persons witness damage being done or have information related to the damage they are asked to contact the Kimberley RCMP or Crime Stoppers.”

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477 while the Kimberley RCMP detachment can be contacted at 250-427-4811.