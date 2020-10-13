Columbia Valley RCMP was conducting patrols in Windermere last Thursday when they stopped a driver and passenger, who were allegedly in possession of various drugs.

Patrolling Kootenay #3 Road in Windermere on Thursday, October 8th around 9:45 pm, an officer with Columbia Valley RCMP recognized an individual he knew was suspended from driving.

“The officer conducted a traffic stop and discovered there was a no-contact order between the driver and the passenger,” said police. “The driver was arrested for breaching an undertaking and driving while suspended.”

While stopping the Chevrolet Equinox, RCMP said a second officer noted a controlled substance was in plain view. The passenger was subsequently arrested for possession.

“A subsequent search revealed what was believed to be crystal meth along with cash and other items consistent with drug trafficking,” added RCMP.

The driver and passenger were both later released on a promise to appear in court at a later date for possession of a controlled substance. RCMP said the driver was also issued a violation ticket for having no insurance, no driver’s license, and a wrong number plate.