Last Monday, September 28th, two businesses in the industrial area of Invermere reported vandalisms, while a third reported several stolen items.

According to police, two businesses said they found the locks to their compound cut, but no items were missing.

Meanwhile, the third business reported that a suspicious man was seen on video surveillance in their yard at 1 p.m. the day before.

Columbia Valley RCMP said the employees at this business learned that several items were missing, including Makita cordless tools and two snowboards.