News Fernie to discharge treated sewage into Elk River SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff October 9, 2020 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The City of Fernie will temporarily discharge treated effluent, or sewage, into the Elk River until late November. The City of Fernie said the discharge will help dispose of excessive amounts of stormwater in its sanitary sewer collection system. The discharge will be ongoing until around November 24th, in compliance with an operating permit from the Ministry of Environment.