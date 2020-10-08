View of the Elk Valley. (Supplied by the District of Sparwood)

A new 1.6-kilometre section of the Elk Valley Trail south of Sparwood is now open to the public.

The District of Sparwood said the latest addition is a single track that has replaced a section of forest service road just above Olson’s Crossing.

“The new trail is a great ride or hike with some wonderful views of the Elk Valley. Thank you to both Teck and the Nature Conservancy of Canada for providing the authorization to construct the trail on their lands,” said Sparwood.

About seven kilometres south of the community, the new section of trail was funded by the Trans Canada Trail with support from Parks Canada.