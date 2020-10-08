District of Elkford welcome sign (Supplied by Cody Fraser)

A new four-way stop has been added to Elkford’s roadways at the intersection of Alpine Way and Balmer Drive.

The District of Elkford said the new stop, located near the Lamplighter Pub, was identified in the District’s paving project planning.

It added that the intersection should be safer for drivers, pedestrians and students in the nearby school zones.

Signage will be in place notifying motorists of the new rules.