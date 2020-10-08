UPDATE:

Cranbrook RCMP said missing 80-year-old Edward Johnson has been found safe and is in the care of the BC Emergency Health Services.

RCMP said all indicators point to him being cold, but he is otherwise doing well.

Cranbrook RCMP are thanking the public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL:

A missing 80-year-old man has prompted a call from Cranbrook RCMP for public assistance. According to police, Edward Johnson was last seen on Wednesday, October 7th around 6:30 pm in the Cross Road area.

RCMP describe Johnson as standing 6-feet tall, with a black golf shirt, jeans, and brown moccasins.

“We are very concerned for the well-being of Mr. Johnson due to his age and his mental health,” said Cst Katie Forgeron. “If anyone sees Mr. Johnson they are asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP.”

Forgeron said the Cranbrook Police Dog Service along with local Search and Rescue has been out searching the area for Johnson.

“Mr. Johnson is fit and has been known to travel far distances,” added RCMP. “He has also been known to hitchhike.”

Cranbrook Search and Rescue said Johnson has Alzheimer’s and was last seen at his home on Cross Road South before wandering off. Cranbrook SAR said Kimberley SAR is also assisting in the search.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471.