UPDATE:

One dead following Highway 3 collision near Moyie

UPDATE:

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 3 has been fully cleared following an early morning collision which closed the highway for nearly two hours between Moyie and Cranbrook.

Highway 3 was first closed just before 4:00 am and opened to a single lane by 6:30 am. Now, as of 9:00 am, Highway 3 is fully flowing once again.

RCMP have yet to confirm any details of the collision, but more details will be provided as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Highway 3 is currently single lane alternating traffic following an early morning collision on Thursday.

According to early reports, the incident was between three total vehicles, including a semi-truck and trailer. However, details have not been fully confirmed from RCMP about the collision scene.

Highway 3 was fully closed earlier in the morning as a result of the collision, around 3:50 am before a single lane was opened around 6:30 am. Tow operators arrived on scene around 8:00 am and are working to help clear the scene and have the highway fully open once again.

More details will be released as they become available.