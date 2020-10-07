With more people spending time online and shopping from home, Cranbrook, Kimberley and Ktunaxa businesses are looking to capitalize on the trend.

The City of Cranbrook said the #LiveLocal #EatLocalYXC Festival is meant to give local entrepreneurs, producers and creators digital media education and promotion, allowing them to embrace the changing landscape of e-commerce.

“There is no question, 2020 has forced many in our business community across the region, to innovate and manage some pretty unique situations,” said Darren Brewer, Cranbrook’s Business Development Officer. “The City, along with our colleagues within Ktunaxa and Kimberley, have been watching the trends to see how our entrepreneurs, producers and creators are going to be successful through this year and going forward.”

Cranbrook said the festival will kick off on October 22nd and run until November 12th with a series of Facebook Live events listed by local businesses on their Facebook pages. The streams will include virtual tours and behind the scenes looks into the region’s businesses.

A number of organizations have partnered with the City to make the initiative a reality, including Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce, Kimberley, and District Chamber of Commerce, Kootenay Aboriginal Business Development Agency (KABDA), the City of Kimberley, Cranbrook Tourism and Community Futures East Kootenay. A portion of the event’s funding has been provided by Columbia Basin Trust.

“We’ve recruited Seekers Media to support the Festival’s production, a Western Canadian award winner in advancing local business opportunities through social and digital media,” said Brewer. “With this template, we knew it would be a perfect fit for our community’s strategy in supporting our small business.”

Brewer added that Cranbrook Economic Development has been following the success of Seekers Media’s efforts in Alberta, which saw them earn the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association award.

Businesses are encouraged to join the free festival, where they will receive one-on-one training with using a smartphone as a content creation and business generation tool.

For a full schedule of what is to come from the #LiveLocal #EatLocalYXC Festival, head to the event’s Facebook page.

While space is limited, businesses interested in learning more can get in touch with KABDA or the Cranbrook and Kimberley Chambers of commerce.