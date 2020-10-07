A bear and two cubs were seen swimming across the Elk River in Fernie from the Stanford Inn to James White Park on Tuesday.

WildSafeBC said another bear was seen on Monday afternoon along the dyke trail above the disk golf course.

Residents are reminded to keep their garbage indoors until collection day and clean their yards of any attractants.

According to WildSafeBC, bears are more active at this time of year, as they consume a large amount of food in preparation for hibernation.

Conflicts with bears and other wild animals can be reported to the Conservation Officers Service RAPP line.