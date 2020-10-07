Additional housing could be coming to Cranbrook depending on City Council’s decision in coming weeks on a pair of proposed bylaw amendments from the Aqanttanam Housing Society.

An application was received by City Council from Meiklejohn Architects Inc. on behalf of the Aqanttanam Housing Society. The group is looking to changing the zoning and land use of their property at 2220 – 2nd Street South from medium-density to high-density residential. The property is located right beside McPherson Funeral Home off of Victoria Avenue.

Since 2008, the Aqanttanam Housing Society has operated the existing property, a two-storey 18 townhouse-unit complex made up of three buildings. Constructed in 1973, the society said the buildings have asbestos, making upgrades and renovations extremely costly.

“It was determined the buildings are in poor operating condition, and at a high risk of incurring future required high recapitalized costs to the extent of an estimated $4.2-million in renovations and upgrades,” said the Aqanttanam Housing Society in a letter to City Council. “Major upgrades are required on all aspects of the property from interiors, exteriors, roofing and insulation, mechanical systems, plumbing system is failing, electrical systems and grounds with retaining walls and sidewalks requiring replacement.”

The society said they units are approximately $750 in rent right now, but necessary repairs would take nearly four years to recuperate their costs, for a building that would then be over 50 years old.

Assessing their options, the group is proposing to increase the density allowed on the parcel for a larger and newer housing development.

“The society is proposing to redevelop the land parcel, for greater density. The redevelopment would increase the supply of affordable rental housing to the lower-income families in Cranbrook and surrounding area,” said the Aqanttanam Housing Society. “A new building on this land will maximize financial and social value, while also reducing the ongoing operational liabilities of the current structure.”

The proposal would turn the two-storey 18-unit complex into a four-storey unit with 36 to 42 “rent geared to income” dwelling units, doubling the number of current affordable housing units.

Cranbrook City Council gave first reading to both the OCP Amendment Bylaw No. 4016, 2020 and Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 4017, 2020 on Monday. The next step in the process is a Public Hearing, set for 6:00 pm on Monday, October 26th, while City Council will also receive comments and recommendations from the Advisory Planning Commission, and the B.C. Ministry of Transporation and Infrastructure.

