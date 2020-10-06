The full Kootenay International Junior Hockey League schedule has been released.

Playing a shortened 30-game schedule, 14 of the league’s 17 teams are participating in the 2020/21 season. The Beaver Valley Nitehawks and 100 Mile House Wranglers both opted out, while the Spokane Braves were forced to sit out the season due to travel restrictions across the Canada-United States border.

The season officially begins Friday, November 13th and will continue action until Saturday, February 27th. As of now, the KIJHL season will proceed without fans in attendance unless COVID-19 guidelines change. The 2021 KIJHL Teck Cup Playoffs are slated to begin in March.

The entire season will be played in rotating cohort groups, eliminating the traditional divisions for this season only.

PREVIOUS: KIJHL unveils cohort structure for upcoming season (Sep. 8, 2020)

Below is each team’s opening weekend for the KIJHL season for all teams in the Kootenay Conference.

Eddie Mountain Division Teams:

Kimberley Dynamiters Friday, Nov. 13th vs Fernie Ghostriders Kimberley Civic Centre – 7:00 pm Saturday, Nov. 14th @ Fernie Ghostriders Fernie Memorial Arena – 7:30 pm

Fernie Ghostriders Friday, Nov. 13th @ Kimberley Dynamiters Kimberley Civic Centre – 7:00 pm Saturday, Nov. 14th vs Kimberley Dynamiters Fernie Memorial Arena – 7:30 pm

Columbia Valley Rockies Friday, Nov. 13th vs Creston Valley Thunder Cats Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena – 7:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 14th @ Creston Valley Thunder Cats Johnny Bucyk Arena – 7:30 pm

Creston Valley Thunder Cats Friday, Nov. 13th @ Columbia Valley Rockies Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena – 7:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 14th vs Columbia Valley Rockies Johnny Bucyk Arena – 7:30 pm

Golden Rockets Friday, Nov. 13th vs Sicamous Eagles Golden Arena – 7:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 14th vs @ Revelstoke Grizzlies Revelstoke Forum – 7:00 pm



Neil Murdoch Division Team:

Beaver Valley Nitehawks Opted out of 2020/21 KIJHL season

Nelson Leafs Friday, Nov. 13th @ Castlegar Rebels Castlegar & District Recreation Complex – 7:00 pm Saturday, Nov. 14th vs Osoyoos Coyotes Nelson Community Complex – 7:00 pm

Spokane Braves Opted out of 2020/21 KIJHL season

Castlegar Rebels Friday, Nov. 13th vs Nelson Leafs Castlegar & District Recreation Complex – 7:00 pm Saturday, Nov. 14th @ Grand Forks Border Bruins Jack Goddard Memorial Arena – 7:00 pm

Grand Forks Border Bruins Friday, Nov. 13th vs Osoyoos Coyotes Jack Goddard Memorial Arena – 7:00 pm Saturday, Nov. 14th vs Castlegar Rebels Jack Goddard Memorial Arena – 7:00 pm



MORE: 2020/21 KIJHL Schedule (KIJHL)