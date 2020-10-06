An anonymous donor helped finish off the East Kootenay Foundation for Health’s (EKFH) fundraising campaign to purchase ultrasound equipment for the Elk Valley.

The EKFH said a business owner called and asked how much was left in the fundraiser and was told that $23,000 remained.

According to the EKFH, the man said “no problem, round it up to $25,000. I will cut you a check today.”

The donor wishes to remain anonymous but said he was happy to help with the campaign.

The “Beneath The Surface” campaign aimed at purchasing an ultrasound machine, room renovation, and all of the necessary equipment with the goal of raising $300,000.

The machine can be used to diagnose and treat many kinds of patients with a wide range of ailments.

Donations for the campaign opened on August 12th, and took just over seven weeks to reach its goal. Contributions came in from over 165 donors far and wide, even from Australia.

“We received so many calls and emails from folks from all over. Not just current residents of the Elk Valley but people who grew up in the Elk Valley, people who worked or owned businesses at one time in the Elk Valley, and people who recreate in the Elk Valley who wanted to give,” said Brenna Baker, EFKH Executive Director. “We thought this would be a tough challenge because of COVID-19 but with the amazing generosity of individuals and businesses we were able to surpass our goal in record time. The Board and Staff at the EKFH are so appreciative of everyone who donated.”

The EKFH said the service should be up and running by January, depending on when the equipment is delivered.

The campaign was given a boost from Teck, which matched the first $50,000 of donations, and the Fernie Brewing Company with its “Cheers for Charity” program.

Currently, Elk Valley residents are faced with a trip to Cranbrook or into Alberta to get ultrasound work done.