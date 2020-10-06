SHARE ON:

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C. Provincial Health Officer. (Supplied by B.C. Government Flickr)

Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer on Tuesday.

We touched on a number of topics including:

Northern Health recording more COVID-19 cases in the past month than the previous five combined

Encouraging news on vaccine candidates and the likelihood we could see more than one treatment for COVID-19

Increasing B.C.’s testing capacity to 20,000 per day during the fall and winter

Why it’s important to get your flu shot this year due to the pandemic

Death threats that have been made to her since the pandemic began

The chances of junior hockey teams seeing fans in the stands this season

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: