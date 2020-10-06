A map depicting the area where the City will undergo water main flushing starting on Wednesday. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

The City of Cranbrook will be moving its annual water main flushing operations to the Baker Hill area, starting on Tuesday.

Cranbrook said the work will take place over the next several days.

Water lines between 2nd Street South to 7th Street South, between 3rd Avenue South and 11th Avenue South, will be the focus of this week’s flushing.

The City said some customers may see discolouration in the water for a short period while work is underway, but it is not a public health concern. Discoloured water can be solved by running the cold water tap until the water runs clear.

“The annual flushing program is done each year to ensure water mains are clear of sediment to provide the best water quality possible to your home and business,” said the City of Cranbrook.

Regular updates will be provided as the City’s flushing operations move around the community.