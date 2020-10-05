An updated hazard assessment on Cold Spring Creek in Fairmont Hot Springs and has presented by an expert on debris flooding to the RDEK Board and prompted an expansion of the project.

As part of the RDEK’s Cold Spring Creek Debris Flow Mitigation Project, Dr. Mattias Jakob of BGC Engineering assessed the local watershed over the summer. According to the RDEK, the study details hundreds of years of historical evidence of debris flood and debris flow activity and provides updated modelling on the potential size of future events.

“The report highlights that previous studies underestimated the potential for risk,” said Electoral Area F Director Susan Clovechok. “As a result, the RDEK has taken immediate action to widen the scope of the Cold Spring Creek project and will now be working with Dr. Jakob and the community to clarify the risks, share risk reduction recommendations and identify appropriate mitigation measures.”

Community meetings will be scheduled by the RDEK, and details will be shared when the dates are confirmed.

New information on this and other projects can be found here, and more will be added to as it becomes available.

The RDEK was awarded $750,000 in March through the Union of BC Municipalities Community Emergency Preparedness Fund Structural Flood Mitigation Program to help fund the project.

Fairmont Flood and Landslide Service Area reserves contributed another $150,000 to bring the project total to $900,000. The RDEK said an updated risk assessment was one of the first steps in the process towards its completion.

It added that the original intent of the project was to address the debris flood hazard, with the increased potential for damaging debris flows, it will now prioritize debris flow mitigation in the first phase of the project, which is now expected to involve multiple phases.

“We felt it was important to share the report as soon as possible with the community and are taking immediate steps to expand the scope of the project to encompass a solution that will add a more robust level of protection in the event of a debris flow,” said Clovechok.

A concept design for a debris flow containment net, estimated to cost around $1.375-million if it is built, was completed by a team of consultants

“Dr. Jakob’s assessment has given us new understanding and we recognize the importance of making Phase 1 of this project happen as seamlessly as possible. Today the Board approved $275,000 in new Community Works funding and the re-allocation of $200,000 that was previously approved for the Swansea Road water main project to ensure funding is in place and Phase 1 can be completed,” said Clovechok.

With an estimated price tag of $11-million, the RDEK said it will seek out additional funding sources while it engages with the property owners within the Fairmont Flood and Landslide Service Area regarding future borrowing that may be needed to help fund the project.

“This is the beginning of what will be detailed and ongoing communication with residents and property owners,” explained Clovechok. “Our next step will be the community meetings, which we hope to have scheduled soon.”