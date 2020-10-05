The black 1991 Ford truck that was reported as stolen south of Cranbrook. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

A black 1991 Ford flat-deck truck was reported as stolen overnight between Friday and Saturday near Cranbrook.

Cranbrook RCMP said the truck went missing along Peavine Forest Service Road, south of the City.

The vehicle was last seen with B.C. license plate N-N-6-6-2-8.

Police are asking the public to call the Cranbrook detachment or 9-1-1 if they see the vehicle.