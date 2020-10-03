Cranbrook Eagles Boxing Club welcomed Bryan Colwell, the current Canadian Amateur Heavyweight Boxing Champion to come train with some of the club’s elite fighters with the main focus on Nike Blackmore. Nike, in blue in the photo below, has won the Canadian Youth Heavyweight Championship title in the past and looking to get to the next level. Coach Richard LeStage also made the trip up from Vancouver Island bringing along with Oakley ‘Irish’ Fitzsimmons.

Bryan Colwell talks with 2-day fm’s Dennis Walker

Richard LeStage, coach and trainer.

Photo Credits with Richard and “Irish” to Parksville Qualicum Beach News.