The leaders of B.C.’s three major political parties will participate in a 90-minute televised debate on Tuesday, October 13th.

The B.C. Broadcast Consortium will present the debate on its TV, radio, and digital platforms. Members of the consortium include CBC (TV and Radio), Bell Media (CTV Vancouver), Corus Entertainment Inc. (Global BC, CKNW, BC 1), Rogers Sports & Media (Citytv, OMNI BC, NEWS 1130), CHEK, and CPAC.

Sachi Kurl will moderate, the President of the non-profit Angus Reid Institute.

Direct questions will be asked of BC NDP leader John Horgan, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, and BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau during the debate, with an opportunity for direct response and rebuttal.

The broadcast is scheduled from 7:30 to 9:00 pm MT on Tuesday, October 13th.