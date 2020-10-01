Kimberley RCMP is warning the public to be aware of a phone scammer claiming to be with the local detachment.

A Kimberley resident reported that they had received a call from someone who claimed to be an officer with the RCMP Financial Crimes Division.

“The officer provided a name and badge number and indicated there were potential charges. The subject was skeptical, but then received a follow-up call from the Kimberley RCMP,” said police.

The caller convinced the victim to move money into a false “secure account” while the, likely fake, investigation was underway. The money that was transferred has since disappeared.

Kimberley RCMP said this type of phone scam can be convincing, as the caller ID showed 250-427-4811, which is the phone number for the local detachment.

Police said legitimate officers would not ask citizens to move money or provide financial information.

“It is important to tell family members who may not have heard about this scam,” said Sgt. Chris Newel, with the Kimberley RCMP. “The more people who know about this scam, the better.”

Residents that believe they have been contacted by a scammer can contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online to report the incident.