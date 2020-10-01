The City of Cranbrook is looking to re-open Western Financial Place starting Monday, November 2nd in a phased approach.

The City said the decision was made following guidance and recommendations from the Provincial Health Office, the BC Recreation and Parks Association, and viaSport.

“Operations will look very different than they did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the City of Cranbrook. “The facility will not be open to the general public. All patrons will be required to be pre-registered for all activities as drop-ins for programs and services will not be permitted at this time.”

Aquatic operations will see limited programming to start, only offering activities use as lap swimming, aquafit, private lessons, and swim therapy. The City said the concourse walking program will be re-opened to a set schedule with limits the number of participants, and a maximum one-hour time limit for each pre-booked walking session.

All of the changes were made so the City can facilitate the right amount of staff, maintain their ability to contact trave if needed, and to keep in line with all of the COVID-19 operational rules and guidelines.

As for the Western Financial Place arena, the City of Cranbrook said they are still working with various contractors to wrap up the major upgrades to the facility that have been ongoing over the past number of months.

“Replacement of the new plant chiller and the chlorination system have run into delays which have contributed to the delayed opening,” said the City. “Part of these delays were directly attributable to supply challenges related to the pandemic. It is anticipated that the ice surface will be available for usage prior to the end of October.”

The City has alos implemented new protocols for entering and exiting the building, usage of masks, how to pre-register to activities, and how to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Further information will be posted by the Community Services Department on Friday, October 23rd about all of the information needed for patrons, including a schedule of activities. Registration for activities is scheduled to open on Monday, October 26th.

“Staff are looking forward to seeing familiar faces returning to the venue to enjoy activities and see the many changes that have taken place within the facility during the closure,” said Chris New, Director of Community Services. “We appreciate the public’s patience during these unprecedented times.”

Despite the phased opening of Western Financial Place, the City said the COVID-19 environment is “rapidly changing” and that further restrictions may be imposed at any moment, which could affect their own timelines or programming.

“Just because these and many other City facilities and amenities are gradually opening to the public, it does not mean things are back to normal when it comes to COVID-19.”

“It is important that everyone continue to maintain proper physical distancing and wear masks when that distancing may not be possible. You should continue to keep your circle small, wash your hands regularly and bring hand sanitizer with you when you are out. Stay home if you are sick and please be patient with other users around you.”

Further information about which Cranbrook facilities are open, COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, and links to other COVID-19 information can be found at the City of Cranbrook.

