RCMP said they are currently investigating the theft of a fat bike in Cranbrook in mid-September.

Sometime between September 12th and September 18th, RCMP said a blue Norco fat bike was stolen from a home in the Fort Steele area.

“The fat bike had been stored in a shed by the owner before it was stolen,” said RCMP.

Cranbrook RCMP is asking anyone with information about this bike theft or others to contact the detachment at 250-489-3471 or to phone Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).