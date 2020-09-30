WildsafeBC is reporting bears gaining access to garbage in Fernie.

According to WildSafeBC, the animals have been able to feed on garbage on 4th Avenue and Ridgemont.

“At this time of year, expect bears in town,” said Kathy Murray, WildSafeBC Elk Valley community coordinator. “Keep your garbage indoors, away from bears 24/7 until you put it out on the day of collection. Also, apple trees are a major attractant to bears, they’re in people’s back yards, and will draw bears into the community”

This time year, bears are in a stage known as hyperphagia, where they eat more food in preparation for hibernation.

Conflict with bears or other wild animals can be reported to Conservation Officers’ Service RAPP line.