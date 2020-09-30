Members of the Windermere and Fairmont Fire Departments will soon be trained on the newest addition to their firefighting arsenal: a 75-foot ladder truck, which has arrived and is being housed at the Windermere Fire Department. (Supplied by the RDEK)

A new truck equipped with a 75-foot ladder has been added to the Fairmont and Windermere Fire Departments’ fleet.

The vehicle recently arrived in Windermere, and Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Service Chief Jim Miller said it will be a useful piece of equipment to have in the area.

“We will now able to properly reach two, three and four-story buildings, which we have a number of. Plus, there will be a huge benefit on regular structure fires as having an elevated water stream will minimize the risk to our firefighters by giving them the ability to stay off of roofs while ventilating and dealing with chimney fires,” said Miller

The RDEK said the ladder truck was purchased from Leduc Country Fire Department and will require about a month of training before it can be put into use.

“This is a big day for our communities. It is exciting to have this advanced equipment available to protect our residents and visitors during fires and rescues,” said Miller. “Beyond that, the additional layer of safety this truck provides for my firefighters is huge.”

Training is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The Windermere Fire Department will house the vehicle, and it will be shared between Windermere and Fairmont.